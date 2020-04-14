As India prepares for an extended lockdown till May 3, Ministry of Labour and Employment has set up 20 control rooms under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) (C) on pan India basis to address issues arising in the backdrop of Covid-19. These control rooms have been set up to mitigate the problems of migrant workers through coordination with various state governments.

These call centers can be accessed by the workers through Phone numbers, Whatsapp and Emails. These control rooms are being managed by Labour Enforcement Officers, Assistant Labour commissioners, Regional Labour Commissioners, and Deputy Chief Labour Commissioners of the respective regions. The functioning of all 20 call centers are being monitored and supervised by Chief Labour Commissioner (C) of Head Quarter on daily basis.

Ministry of Labour and Employment has launched WORKERS HELPLINE to address any Wage related grievances of Workmen, in the backdrop of COVID-19.

All the concerned officers/officials have been advised to adopt a humane approach to assist the aggrieved workmen to the maximum possible extent and ensure delivery of timely relief to the needy ones, said the press release by the government.