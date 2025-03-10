Govt set to appoint new Insurance Regulatory chief, invites applications

The tenure of the current Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India (Irdai) chairperson, Debasish Panda, is set to end on March 13, and the Ministry of Finance has invited applications for the post.

The Department of Economic Affairs has sought applications in an advertisement from individuals with “knowledge or experience in life insurance, general insurance, actuarial science, finance, economics, law, accountancy, administration or any other discipline, which would, in the opinion of the Central Government, be useful to the Authority.”

Advertisement

Applicants from the private sector are expected to have worked as CEO or in an equivalent position in a large financial institution.

Advertisement

The applicant’s age should not be more than 63 years old as on the date of vacancy – March 14, 2025. The last day for submitting applications is April 6, 2025.

It calls for applications to have a minimum of 30 years of relevant work experience and must have worked as secretary to the Government of India or in an equivalent position with the government with a proven track record of leadership and authority in decision making.

Debasish Panda, a 1987- batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh Cadre, has also served as the financial services secretary and additional secretary looking after insurance and financial inclusion.

IRDAI is an autonomous and statutory body under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. It is tasked with regulating and licensing the insurance and re-insurance industries in India.