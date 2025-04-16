Govt seeks global investments in India’s North East

In a significant step toward enhancing international cooperation and fostering global investment in India’s vibrant North East, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) organised an Ambassadors’ Meet in New Delhi last night.

Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and senior diplomatic representatives from over 80 countries participated. The event was aimed at showcasing the immense potential of the North Eastern Region (NER) and strengthening bilateral ties for sustainable development.

Advertisement

The Ambassadors’ Meet was graced by Minister of Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, who emphasised the strategic importance of the region, both economically and geopolitically.

Advertisement

In his keynote address, he highlighted the government’s commitment to transforming the North East into a hub of connectivity, trade, and innovation. He also underlined that each of the eight states of the North East embodies unique strengths, resources, and opportunities, making the region an invaluable asset in India’s growth story.

From its rich cultural diversity to its natural beauty and strategic location, the North Eastern region holds immense potential to emerge as one of the country’s leading economic powerhouses. Its proximity to Southeast Asia also positions the North Eastern Region as a gateway to South East Asian countries, aligning with India’s Act East Policy. He invited the participating countries to explore opportunities in NER, capitalizing on the region’s rich resources and craftsmanship.

Minister of State in the Ministry, Sukanta Majumdar, in his address, highlighted the immense potential of the North Eastern region. Sharing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he explained how the North Eastern States offer great aspects for investment opportunities and building a “Viksit Bharat” together. He highlighted the major development initiatives in the infrastructure sector that have taken place in the North Eastern region during the last 10 years, inter alia, including expanding air, road, and rail connectivity and waterways.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu spoke about the unique strengths of the Northeast region, including his state.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, through a video message, highlighted that the region has been at the forefront of India’s development policies. He mentioned the importance of the Kaladan multi-modal transit project and the North East region’s potential to be the gateway for South East Asian markets.