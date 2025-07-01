Govt saves Rs 3,000 cr by curtailing corruption, funds used for public welfare: HP CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed public grievances during the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme in Dhaneta, under Nadaun Assembly Constituency of Hamirpur district on Tuesday, and directed officials to promptly resolve issues raised by residents.

The Chief Minister announced that the CBSE curriculum would be introduced at the Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) in Dhaneta, Hamirpur district, from the next academic session.

The school will also become co-educational, and science stream classes will be introduced. He also declared the launch of B.Ed. and BCA courses at Dhaneta Degree College to expand higher education options for local students. A new agricultural procurement centre will be established in Nadaun to support local farmers.

Paying tribute to martyrs Arvind Singh and Subedar Kuldeep Chand, who laid down their lives in Operation Sindoor, the Chief Minister announced the construction of memorial gates in their native villages.

Targeting the previous BJP government, he criticized its decision to open hundreds of institutions before the Assembly elections without allocating necessary budget, calling it a politically driven move. He said the present government undertook rationalization of schools, which contributed to Himachal Pradesh rising from 21st to 5th place in nationwide quality education rankings. He highlighted reforms including the option for students to choose smart uniforms, sending meritorious students and teachers abroad for exposure visits, and unifying school education administration from pre-primary to Class XII.

On the healthcare front, Sukhu emphasized the need to modernize medical infrastructure. He said consultations were held with doctors at Tanda Medical College, and that patients are currently forced to travel outside the state due to outdated medical equipment.

He announced upgrades to facilities at Tanda, IGMC Shimla, and Chamiyana in the first phase, followed by similar improvements at Ner Chowk, Hamirpur, Chamba, and Nahan medical colleges.

A special survey is also being conducted to provide home-based medical care to senior citizens above 70 years of age.

The Chief Minister said that Minimum Support Price (MSP) was being offered for milk, raw turmeric, and naturally grown maize and wheat to strengthen the rural economy. He claimed the government saved Rs. 3,000 crore by curbing corruption, which is now being used for public welfare and development.

He highlighted the government’s decision to adopt over 6,000 orphan children as “Children of the State” and said that the state is also supporting the education of children of widows. He reiterated that the government aims to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state by 2027.