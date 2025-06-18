Govt promotes safe tourism for women across 50 destinations in MP

As part of the ongoing efforts to ensure women’s safety and empowerment in tourism, a review meeting was held at the Indore campus of the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD), where the Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, chaired discussions in the presence of senior officials from the Department of Tourism, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

The meeting focused on the implementation of the Safe Tourism Destination for Women project, funded under the Nirbhaya Fund by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and executed by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department. The project spans 50 tourist destinations across 33 districts, aiming to create safe, inclusive, and economically empowering spaces for women through targeted infrastructure, skilling, sensitisation, and advocacy initiatives, i.e, Sankalp Surakshit Paryatan Ka.

Advertisement

A statement from the Ministry of Women and Child Development stated that following the review, the Minister conducted on-site inspections of project activities in the districts of Indore, Ujjain, Khandwa (Omkareshwar), and Khargone (Maheshwar). These field visits included direct interaction with the Project Support Organisation head from Aprajita Mahila Sangh, CARD, Sangini, Samarth, and IGS women beneficiaries engaged in various tourism-linked roles such as E-rickshaw operators, Street food vendors, Mehendi artists, Souvenir makers, Sales assistants in tourism outlets, Story Teller, Boat Women, and caregivers.

Advertisement

These women have been trained through skill development and self-defence modules under the project and are now actively participating in the tourism economy. The visits also assessed the status of safety infrastructure, community participation, and convergence efforts with other government departments to ensure long-term sustainability. At Maheshwar, she interacted with girls working under the Tourist Facilitation Center after getting skill training.