Govt. preparing India’s youth for global job market: Thakur

The Narendra Modi government is skilling India’s youth and making them job-ready for the requirements of the global market, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur said today.

The global supply chain, services sector, and economy as a whole have the potential to hire young, educated, skilled manpower, and India was developing a huge resource of skilled manpower to cater to this demand, he said launching the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan’s (NYKS) Youth volunteers’ online training.

”Not only that, we’ve also built a robust ecosystem that nurtures startups and encourages the entrepreneurial spirit amongst our youth,” he added.

Thakur said, “India’s current youth population is approximately 230 million. A demographic dividend of this magnitude has the capability to uplift the nation and raise living standards for all. The youth have limitless potential for propelling the social and economic progress of the country. India has a very important role to play in the 21st century whereby the whole world is looking at us and Youth can play a key role in this.”

The minister said that the youth volunteers rendered valuable services and demonstrated heroic acts during the covid pandemic. He further said that the training programme would help in the development of their skills as volunteers to enable them to serve the nation with utmost commitment. Not only this, it would help them to develop as individuals and embark on a journey to become heroes of tomorrow, he added.

Thakur said that as reiterated by the Prime Minister on several occasions, the youth must remain conscious about their duties and contribute to nation-building as a tribute to ”Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence.