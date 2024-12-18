Govt, Opposition trade barbs over Ambedkar in Parliament

The Congress-led Opposition, on Wednesday, raised a storm in Parliament protesting against Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha yesterday, forcing adjournment of both houses of Parliament without transaction of any business.

Led by Leaders of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha and Mallikarjun Kharge in the upper house, the Opposition charged Mr Shah with insulting the architect of the Constitution while replying to the two-day debate on the Constitution.

Putting up a strong defence for the home minister, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, lashing out at the Opposition, said the Congress should stop misusing the name of the Father of the Constitution. He alleged the Congress was misleading the people.

He said the Opposition party and some of its allies have taken out a small clip of the speech of Home Minister Amit Shah delivered in the Rajya Sabha yesterday, twisted it, and made it viral.

During his speech, Mr Shah had said, “Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai – Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to chant Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar’. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven).”

LoP in the Rajya Sabha Kharge accused Amit Shah of insulting Baba Saheb Ambedkar and the Constitution. ”His ideology of Manusmriti and RSS makes it clear that he does not want to respect Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Constitution. We condemn this and demand his resignation. He should apologise to the people of the country… He should resign from his position…”

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said, “Since last night, the Congress party has been taking out a small part of the speech of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and trying to mislead the people. During his entire speech, Amit Shah praised Babasaheb Ambedkar. He has also told the House how our government and the BJP, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, have devoted not only to Babasaheb Ambedkar’s legacy but also to promoting his ideals…”

He said the home minister yesterday explained in very clear words how the Congress had despised and insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar while he was alive, and also described the sin that they have committed by insulting Ambedkar. “Congress party insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar while he was alive and now to wash off that sin, they want to gain votes by repeatedly taking Ambedkar ji’s name. I want to refute the drama that they (Congress) have done today by taking out a small clip of that and creating a ruckus in the House and then roaming around with Baba Saheb’s picture outside…” he added.

Accusing the Congress of insulting BR Ambedkar by not giving him Bharat Ratna, he alleged they defeated him twice in polls as part of a conspiracy.

In the Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said, “Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah clearly showed our sense of reverence in his speech. He also said how Congress insulted Ambedkar ji when he was alive… The Congress party did not award him Bharat Ratna for so many years and along with that, the Congress party insulted Baba Saheb and defeated him in 1952 in an election under a conspiracy…”

Stating that he is a Buddhist, in an apparent reference to Dr Ambedkar’s association with the religion, Rijiju said PM Modi has made a Buddhist a minister after 71 years. Challenging the Opposition, he asked why Ambedkar had to quit the Nehru cabinet in 1951. ”I am a Buddhist and a person who follows the path shown by Baba Saheb. In this country, Baba Saheb resigned from the post of law minister in 1951. After 71 years, PM Narendra Modi made me, who is a Buddhist, the Law Minister of the country…”

He said the Modi Government has developed “panchteerth” associated with Dr Ambedkar and a 450-foot statue is coming up on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai which will be ready by 2026.

He said Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal also belongs to the Buddhist community.

In the Lok Sabha, Meghwal said, ”Congress has always used Baba Saheb’s name for politics. The party that defeated Baba Saheb twice in elections and left no stone unturned in insulting him, is today pretending to bring his photo to Parliament due to political compulsion”.

Opposition MPs, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad lawmaker Priyanka Gandhi Wednesday held a demonstration in the Parliament premises. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and RJD MP Manoj Sinha among others participated in the protest. The lawmakers were seen carrying huge pictures of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Congress is protesting at the Raj Bhavan of all states across the country today on Shah’s remark on BR Ambedkar, along with the Manipur and Adani issues.