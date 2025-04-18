Govt notifies rules for radar equipment measuring vehicles’ speed

The Centre has notified rules for ‘Radar equipment for the measurement of the speed of vehicles’ under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011 making it mandatory for all radar-based speed measurement equipment to be verified and stamped by Legal Metrology authorities.

This will ensure that such devices are accurate, calibrated and legally compliant, thereby enhancing transparency, public trust and enforcement integrity, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in a statement.

Advertisement

Verified radar systems are vital for applications such as traffic speed monitoring, accident prevention and minimizing wear and tear on road infrastructure.

Advertisement

For the common citizen, the mandatory verification and stamping of radar-based speed measurement equipment will ensure the accurate enforcement of speed limits, thereby preventing unfair penalties and significantly enhancing road safety.

Citizens can drive with greater confidence knowing that enforcement is based on scientifically validated and legally certified instruments, the ministry said.

For industries, particularly those involved in manufacturing radar-based speed measuring devices, the new rules establish a clear technical and regulatory framework aligned with international standards such as OIML R 91.

While for the law enforcement agencies, the introduction of verified and stamped devices ensures a higher degree of operational effectiveness and credibility.

Radar devices operate using technologies like Doppler radar, measuring vehicle speed with high precision.

These rules specify detailed technical and safety requirements, ensuring proper calibration, stable operation under various environmental conditions and protection against tampering.

This move marks a significant step forward in India’s ongoing reforms to modernize legal metrology infrastructure, ensuring that measuring instruments in public enforcement are scientifically robust and legally verifiable.