Govt launches portal to monitor complaints of sexual harassment of women at workplace

The Ministry of Women and Child Development on Thursday launched the new SHe-Box portal, a centralised platform for registering and monitoring complaints of sexual harassment of women in the workplace.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi also launched the new website of the Ministry during the event.

The new She-Box portal serves as a centralised repository of information related to Internal Committees (ICs) and Local Committees (LCs) formed across the country, encompassing both the government and private sectors.

It offers a common platform to file complaints, track their status, and ensure time-bound processing of complaints by ICs. It provides assured redressal of complaints and a streamlined process for all stakeholders. The portal through a designated nodal officer will enable real-time monitoring of complaints.

As India approaches its centenary in the next 25 years, the government has placed significant emphasis on women-led development over the past decade, recognising the pivotal role of women’s leadership in driving inclusive economic growth.

A cornerstone of this initiative to enhance women’s participation in the workforce is ensuring that workplaces are safe and secure, enabling women to thrive and succeed. The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, protects women from sexual harassment in the workplace and addresses their grievances. In line with this commitment, the new SHe-Box portal represents a significant step forward in addressing and managing complaints of workplace sexual harassment.

In addition to the SHe-Box portal, the ministry launched a newly-developed website tailored to meet the needs of the government. This website aims to establish a cohesive visual identity across digital platforms, enhancing the government’s engagement with national and global audiences. As digital platforms become the primary point of contact for citizens, maintaining a strong and compelling brand presence is essential.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Annpurna Devi stated, “This initiative is a critical step forward in providing a more efficient and secure platform for addressing workplace-related sexual harassment complaints. It furthers the government’s commitment to creating a safer and more inclusive working environment for women across India.” She expressed confidence that the portal will ensure that complaints can be safely registered without personal information being publicly accessible.