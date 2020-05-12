Union Ministry of MSME has launched CHAMPIONS portal, a technology-driven Control Room-Cum-Management Information System, for addressing the grievances of smaller units in the country, the government said on Tuesday.

“The system utilising modern ICT tools is aimed at assisting Indian MSMEs march into the big league as National and Global CHAMPIONS,” it said.

The CHAMPIONS stands here for Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength. Accordingly, the name of the system is CHAMPIONS.

“As the name suggests, the portal is basically for making the smaller units big by solving their grievances, encouraging, supporting, helping and handholding. It is a real one-stop-shop solution of ministry,” MSME Ministry said in a press note.

On April 30, the AK Sharma while taking over as Secretary MSME had indicated that an ICT based system would be set up to help the MSMEs in present difficult situation and also to handhold them to become national and international champions. Accordingly, a comprehensive system known as CHAMPIONS was trial launched on 9th May, 2020.

“As part of the system a network of control rooms is created in a Hub & Spoke Model. The Hub is situated in New Delhi in the Secretary MSME’s office. The spokes will be in the States in various offices and institutions of Ministry. As of now, 66 state-level control rooms are created as part of the system,” MSME Ministry said.

It is a technology-packed control room-cum-management information system. In addition to ICT tools including telephone, internet and video conference, the system is enabled by Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Machine Learning.

It is also fully integrated on real time basis with GOI’s main grievances portal CPGRAMS and MSME Ministry’s own other web based mechanisms. The entire ICT architecture is created in house with the help of NIC in no cost. Similarly, the physical infrastructure is created in one of ministry’s dumping rooms in a record time.