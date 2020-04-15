A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued updated consolidated revised guidelines on the measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments, State/UT governments and State/UT authorities for the containment of COVID-19 in India.

According to the notice, all domestic and international air travel of passengers (except for security purposes), passenger movement by trains (except for security purposes), buses for public transport and metro rail services will remain prohibited during the period.

Inter-district and inter-state movement of individuals except for medical reasons or for activities permitted under the revised guidelines will not be allowed. However, all goods traffic will be allowed to ply.

All educational, training institutions etc shall remain closed till May 3. However, these establishments are expected to maintain the academic schedule through online teaching. The government has also encouraged maximum use of Doordarshan (DD) and other educational channels made for teaching purposes.

Industrial or commercial activities, hospitality services other than those specifically permitted, and opening of all religious places or places of worship for members of public, including religious congregations are prohibited.

Cinema halls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls etc will remain closed for public till May 3.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings are banned.

In case of funerals, congregation of more than 20 persons is not permitted.

Taxis including auto and cycle rickshaws and services of cab aggregators will remain prohibited during the lockdown period.

According to the latest update released by MHA, movement of persons is allowed in the following cases:

Private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care and for procuring essential commodities. In such cases, one passenger besides the private vehicle driver can be permitted in the backseat, four-wheelers; however, in case of two-wheelers, only the driver of the vehicle is to be permitted.

All personnel travelling to place of work and back in the exempted categories, as per the instructions of the State/ UT local authority.

Meanwhile, the revised guidelines permit all health services and the social sector to remain functional. Public utilities to function without any hindrance. The supply chain of essential goods to operate without any hindrance and, important offices of Centre and state governments and local bodies to remain open with the required strength.

As per the latest notification, food processing, manufacturing units, and industries will be allowed in rural areas amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

It also stated that construction activities in rural areas will be allowed during the Coronavirus lockdown. Construction activities in municipal (urban) areas will only be allowed if workers are staying on-site.

Manufacturing of essential items including pharmaceutical products will continue despite lockdown curbs, Ministry of Home Affairs stated. Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) works will also be allowed provided that all these activities in state/Union Territories take adequate social distancing measures.

The ministry also advised to priorities irrigation and water conservation amid the lockdown.

All agricultural and horticultural activities will remain fully functional, such as farming operations by farmers and farm workers in field, agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products, including MSP operations. ‘Mandis’ operated by APMC or as notified by the state/UT government will remain functional. Direct marketing operations by the state/UT governments or by industry, directly from farmers/group of farmers, FPOs co-operatives etc are permitted during the lockdown period.

Shops of agriculture machinery, its spare parts (including its supply chain) and repairs will remain open. Movement (inter and intra state) of harvesting and sowing related machines also remain operational.

Bank branches and ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations, banking correspondents, ATM operation and cash management agencies will remain functional.

Meanwhile, certain industries will be allowed to resume work post 20 April onwards.

Manufacturing units of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, construction of medical infrastructure will also remain open from April 20.

Highway ‘dhabas’, truck repairing shops, and call centres for government activities shall remain open post 20 April, according to MHA guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has made masks compulsory for all those engaged in the permitted services.

The Ministry of Home Affairs’ new guidelines says that States, Union Territories (UTs) and district administrations will demarcate hotspots and containment zones as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“Very strong containment measures will be implemented in the hotspot districts accounting for a large number of COVID-19 cases or with the fast growth of cases,” the MHA says in its notification.

Only essential services have been permitted in these zones and strict perimeter control and strict restrictions on movement enforced.

In view of the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Narendra Modi, after a series of video conferences with chief ministers, cabinet ministers and opposition leaders, on Tuesday announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister said the shutdown will be enforced with more strict nature and all states will be evaluated on their performance in containing the outbreak. If any state or its any district is found satisfactory, certain areas may be given conditional reprieve from April 20.

Announcing the extension of the lockdown, PM Modi said that though India has had to bear a heavy loss in terms of economy, the lives of the citizens of the country are more important.

The Prime Minister said that hotspots will see enhanced lockdown measures.

On March 24 evening, PM Modi had announced the unprecedented 21-day nationwide lockdown that ended yesterday.