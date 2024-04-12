Govt intensifies efforts to combat Maoist Insurgency

The government is set to launch a comprehensive mission-mode operation to confront the persistent challenge of Maoist insurgency at its core.

To spearhead this initiative, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Intelligence Bureau (IB) Chief Tapan Kumar Deka commenced a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

This visit started with an extensive meeting at Raipur’s police headquarters. Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the government’s resolute commitment to eliminate the Maoist insurgency within three years during his recent visit to Chhattisgarh in January of this year.

Advertisement

The meeting witnessed active participation from officers deployed in Bastar, including paramilitary forces, IB, and police officials. Sources indicate that the government is prepared to address the Maoist insurgency with the same vigor as counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir. Virtual participation of senior police officers from Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh underscores the collaborative approach adopted to eradicate the Maoist insurgency.

In a crucial meeting led by the Chief Secretary and IB Director, Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police from 10 states came together for a vital discussion. The agenda centered on ensuring electoral peace during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and devising robust strategies for Maoist-affected regions. Plans were unveiled to implement Target-Based Operations akin to those in Kashmir, deploying specialised teams to conduct thorough surveillance of Maoist activities.

Senior officials from Chhattisgarh and neighboring states alongwith heads of central security forces engaged in virtual meetings to discuss inter-state coordination on law and order. The meeting emphasised launching covert operations against Maoist factions based on insights from the Intelligence Bureau. The focus was on actionable intelligence and implementing Target-Based Operations to dismantle the Maoist insurgency effectively.

Prominent officials from Chhattisgarh including Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain and DGP Ashok Juneja actively participated in the discussions, along with representatives from CRPF and other central agencies. The recent successful operations against Maoist insurgents in Bijapur were acknowledged by the senior officials, reflecting the progress made in the fight against insurgency. Addressing operational challenges including resource deficits, Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Tapan Kumar Deka emphasised the importance of refining the Target Best Approach with a focus on meticulous target identification.

The Government’s proactive measures to confront the Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh demonstrate a resolute effort to bring about peace and stability to the region. With high-level meetings, collaborative strategies, and targeted operations, there is a clear commitment to address the roots of the insurgency and safeguard the democratic process during the upcoming elections.