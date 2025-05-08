Govt inks pact with Hafele India to build resilient local supply chains

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Hafele India Pvt. Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to strengthen India’s manufacturing and innovation ecosystem by empowering product startups, MSMEs, and entrepreneurs.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to building resilient local supply chains and accelerating India’s vision of becoming a global manufacturing hub.

Under this strategic collaboration, Hafele will drive initiatives that support product innovation, local sourcing, and entrepreneurship through targeted investments, mentorship, and integration into global value chains.

Hafele will expand its support to startups and MSMEs by offering access to infrastructure, supplier development opportunities, technical collaboration, and market access. Hafele has already committed over USD 2.5 million in an Indian appliance manufacturing startup and has extended purchase orders to Indian MSME manufacturers of architectural hardware and furniture fittings. DPIIT will facilitate ecosystem access through Startup India, enabling startup connections, program participation, and co-branding.

Mr Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, stated, “The partnership with Häfele India exemplifies our approach of fostering collaborative industrial ecosystems. It brings together global best practices and local entrepreneurial energy to drive sustainable manufacturing growth aligned with the Make in India vision.”

Mr Frank Schloeder, Managing Director – South Asia, Häfele, added, “At Häfele, we believe that India’s innovation and manufacturing potential is unmatched. Through this MoU, we are excited to deepen our engagement with Indian entrepreneurs and startups and work together toward the vision of ‘India for India’ today and ‘India for the World’ tomorrow.”