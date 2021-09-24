Govt inks deal with Spain for C-295MW transport aircraft for IAF

Giving a major boost to the tactical airlift capability of the IAF, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) today signed a deal worth about Rs 20,000 crore with Airbus Defence and Space of Spain to procure 56 C-295 medium transport aircraft.

”Contract signed between MinistryOfDefence and @AirbusDefence &Space, Spain for procurement of 56 C-295 transport aircraft for the IAF,” MoD spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu tweeted.

The MoD also signed an offset contract with Airbus Defence and Space through which Airbus will discharge its offset obligations through direct purchase of eligible products and services from Indian offset partners.

The two contracts were inked following their approval by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier this month.

”The induction of C-295MW will be a significant step towards modernisation of the transport fleet of the Indian Air Force (IAF),” the MoD said.

Out of 56 aircraft, forty will be manufactured in India by TATA Consortium. All the deliveries will be completed within ten years of signing the contract.

All 56 aircraft will be installed with an indigenous electronic warfare suite. After completion of the delivery, the subsequent aircraft manufactured in India can be exported to countries that are cleared by the Government of India.

The aircraft will replace the ageing Avro transport aircraft of IAF. The aircraft is capable of operating from semi-prepared strips and has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para dropping of troops and cargo. It will be of immense help to the IAF in its operations in the Northern and North-Eastern sectors and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The project will also provide a major boost to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ of the government that offers a unique opportunity for the Indian private sector to enter into the technology-intensive and highly competitive aviation industry.