Govt helicopter crashed at Raipur Airport

Two pilots lost their lives when a Chhattisgarh State Helicopter crashed at Raipur’s Swami Vivekanand Airport tonight.

Airport authorities said that the chopper crashed while it was on a routine training sortie. Captain Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain A P Shrivastava succumbed to injuries following the crash. Initial indications suggest technical malfunction as the cause of the crash.

Director General Civil Aviation and the state government will conduct a detailed technical investigation to ascertain the exact cause, government sources said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed deep anguish at the loss of lives and has ordered officials to provide immediate relief to the bereaved families.