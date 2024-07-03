Govt forms key cabinet panels on security, economic, political affairs

The Union Government on Wednesday constituted eight important Cabinet Committees including key panels on Security, Economic, Parliamentary and Political Affairs.

According to an official announcement, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

A key 5-member Cabinet Committee on Security, comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

A 11-member Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Panchayati Raj and Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.

A Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs includes 10 members and two special invitees.

The panel comprises 10 members–Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Panchayati Raj and Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil.

Two special invitees in the panel are:

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

A 14-member Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation, Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Annpurna Devi, Minister of Women and Child Development, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of Minority Affairs and G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.

Other 3 Cabinet Committees are: Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, and Cabinet Committee on Skill, Employment and Livelihood.