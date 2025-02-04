Govt establishes system to monitor assurance by ministers in Parliament

The government says that an ”Online Assurances Monitoring System (OAMS)” has been implemented by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, as a digital platform aimed at ensuring that assurances made by Ministers in Parliament are systematically tracked, monitored, and fulfilled.

It enhances accountability, transparency, and efficiency by integrating key features and mechanisms, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The OAMS strengthens accountability by:

–Centralised Recordkeeping: It provides a single digital repository where all assurances are recorded, ensuring transparency and eliminating the risk of losing track of commitments;

–Automated Notifications: The system sends timely alerts to all stakeholders to act on pending assurances, maintaining adherence to deadlines;

–Real-Time Updates: Ministries and departments can log progress updates directly into the system, ensuring accurate and up-to-date information for stakeholders;

–Integration with Standing Committee on Government Assurances: Committee on Government Assurances can monitor the progress of assurances in real-time, enabling them to hold Ministry/Departments accountable for timely implementation;

–Transparent Monitoring: By providing access to assurance data, OAMS ensures visibility for all stakeholders, including Members of Parliament, making Ministers’ commitments publicly accountable; and

–Tracking the Status of Assurances.

