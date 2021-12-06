Govt. encouraging production of medicinal plants

The government is encouraging the production of quality medical plants.

As part of the endeavour, the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, (CSIR-CIMAP), Lucknow today signed an MoU for extending joint collaborative efforts to promote the production of quality planting material (QPM) of medicinal plants.

The MoU will facilitate the development of QPM of medicinal plants and herbs identified by NMPB and help in the establishment of their nurseries for QPM development, promotion, conservation, and cultivation of the appropriate medicinal plants in different agro-climatic zones. CSIR-CIMAP Lucknow can also undertake research on mass multiplication, agro-technology development, Quality Planting Material generation of selected medicinal plants and herbs.

During the tenure of MoU, NMPB will work through its implementing agencies i.e. State Medicinal Plant Boards, State Horticulture Departments, Regional-cum-Facilitation Centres across India in conjunction and collaboration with CSIR-CIMAP Lucknow and support projects related to QPM Development of Medicinal Plants Species.

Working under the Ministry of Ayush, NMPB is mandated to coordinate all matters relating to medicinal plants and support Policies and Programs for the growth of trade, export, conservation, and cultivation of medicinal plants.