Govt directs Medical Teaching Institutes to design dress code for convocation ceremony based on local traditions

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday directed the Central government Medical Teaching Institutes to design appropriate dress code for the convocation ceremony of their respective institutes based on local traditions of the state and said the current tradition of black robe and cap is a colonial legacy which needs to be changed.

In a letter addressed to the Head of all the Central government hospitals, AIIMS/INIS/Central government Medical Teaching Institutes, TC Naulak, Under Secretary wrote, “I am directed to invite a reference to the PANCH PRAN (five resolutions) enunciated by the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi).”

“In this regard, it is observed that currently as a matter of practice black robe and cap is being used during convocation by various Institutes of the Ministry. This attire originated in the Middle Ages in Europe and was introduced by the British in all their colonies. The above tradition is a colonial legacy which needs to be changed,” said the letter.

Accordingly it has been decided by the Ministry that the various Institutes of the Ministry including AIIMS /INIs engaged in imparting medical education will design appropriate India dress code for the convocation ceremony of their institute’ based on local traditions of the state in which the institute is located, it said.

“The proposal to this effect should be submitted to the Ministry through their respective Divisions of Ministry for consideration and approval of the Secretary (Health). This is issued with the approval of the competent authority,” it said.