My govt. devoted to service, welfare of poor: PM

Ahead of the 8th anniversary of his government at the centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the BJP-led dispensation has been devoted to ‘Seva, Sushasan aur Garib Kalyan’ (service, good governance and welfare of the poor).

He credited the successes of his administration to the experience that he gained as one of the people learning about deprivation, development and poverty.

The PM was addressing the ‘Utkarsh Samaroh’ in Bharuch, Gujarat via video conferencing. The programme marks the celebration of 100 per cent saturation of four key schemes of the state government in the district, which will help provide timely financial assistance to those in need.

Pointing out that he works on the basis of personal experience of the poverty and needs of the common people, he said every entitled person should get the full benefit of the schemes.

Modi recalled that in 2014 when he took charge as the PM, almost half of the country’s population was deprived of facilities like toilets, vaccination, electricity connection and bank accounts. ”Over the years, with everyone’s efforts, we have been able to bring many schemes closer to 100 per cent saturation. After eight years, we need to rededicate ourselves with renewed determination and resolve,” he added.

The PM said 100 per cent coverage of the beneficiaries means delivering to every creed and every section equally with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. No one should be deprived of any scheme meant for the welfare of the poor. ”This also finishes the politics of appeasement. Saturation means that the benefit reaches the last person in society.”

He said the soil of Gujarat has taught him not to rest on his laurels and he is always aiming to improve and expand the scope and coverage of the welfare of the citizens. “My dream is saturation. We should move towards 100 per cent coverage. The government machinery should get used to this and a belief should be generated among the citizens.”

Women of the region presented a huge ‘Rakhi’ to the PM, wishing him health and long life and thanking him for all he has done for the dignity and ease of living of women in the country. Modi also interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes.