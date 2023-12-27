Govt declares ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’ as ‘Unlawful Association’ under UAPA

The Centre has declared Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masrat Alam faction)/ MLJK-MA as an unlawful organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In a post on platform ‘X’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday made it clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of the nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law.

“This organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K,” Shah’s post said further.

Advertisement

According to an official statement, several criminal cases are registered against the organisation under various sections of the UAPA, Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Ranbir Penal Code, 1932.

“Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) /MLJK-MA has been involved in anti-national activities and its members have been indulging in secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and supporting terrorist activities in India. The members of this organisation, by inciting the people, want to establish Islamic rule in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India,” the home ministry said.

Meanwhile, with the government’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, the Ministry of Home Affairs has so far designated four organisations as terrorist outfits, six individuals as ‘terrorists’and two organisations as ‘Unlawful Association’ in 2023.