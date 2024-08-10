Govt committed to protect the Big Cat: PM on World Lion Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday complimented all those working for conservation and protection of lions on the occasion of World Lion Day.

In a message on the X, he highlighted the Union Cabinet’s approval for setting up of the International Big Cat Alliance in February 2024 which reiterates the Government’s commitment to protect the majestic big cats.

He expressed happiness over the encouraging response the government’s decision had received from across the globe.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister extended an invite to all wildlife lovers to visit Gir national park in Gujarat and witness the work done to protect the lion, while experiencing the hospitality of the people of the State.

Posting a tweet thread on X, he said: “On World Lion Day, I compliment all those working on Lion conservation and reiterate our commitment to protecting these majestic big cats. India, as we all know, is home to a large Lion population in Gir, Gujarat. Over the years, their numbers have increased significantly, which is great news.”

“In February this year, the Union Cabinet approved the setting up of the International Big Cat Alliance, to bring together all the nations of the world where big cats reside. It seeks to build a holistic approach to boost sustainable development and also support community efforts in this regard. This endeavour is receiving an encouraging response globally,” he said.

“I also invite all wildlife lovers to Gir to discover the majestic Asiatic Lion. It will also give everyone the opportunity to witness the efforts to protect the Lion and at the same time experience the hospitality of the people of Gujarat,” Mr Modi said.