Govt begins Nyay bandhu, tele-law initiatives to ensure quality, speedy justice: Rijiju in RS

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju apprised Rajya Sabha on Thursday about the measures the government has taken to ensure affordable, quality, and speedy justice to the common man.

For this purpose, the legal services institutions have been set up from the Taluk Court levels to the Supreme Court. During the period from April 2021 to November 2021, 60.17 lakhs persons have been provided with free legal services, and 132.37 lakhs cases (pending in courts and disputes at the pre-litigation stage) have been settled through Lok Adalats. Legal Aid Clinics have also been set up in jails, observation homes, juvenile justice boards which are manned by panel lawyers and paralegal volunteers of legal services authorities.

Further, to enable equitable access to justice, National Legal Services Authorities (NALSA) has also launched Legal Services Mobile App on Android and iOS Version to enable easy access to legal aid to common citizens.

The Government has launched two important legal empowerment initiatives which include the Nyaya Bandhu (Pro-bono Legal Services) program to link the persons eligible to avail free legal aid under Section 12 of LSA Act, 1987 with the pro-bono lawyers. 3840 pro bono advocates have been registered under the programme and 1440 cases have been registered by the beneficiaries, the minister said in the Rajya Sabha.

The other initiative, of the government, is the Tele-law, which has served more than 13.7 lakh beneficiaries till date, Rijjiju said..

Reaching the Unreached, another programme being run by the Government, provides legal advice to the public including persons entitled to free legal aid under Section 12 of LSA Act, 1987, at the pre-litigation stage by the Panel Lawyers through the Common Service Centers (CSCs) at the Panchayats.