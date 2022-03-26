Govt. approves setting up of 21 new Sainik schools

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the setting up of 21 new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs/private schools/state governments.

These schools will be set up in the initial round of the government’s initiative of setting up 100 new Sainik schools across the country in partnership mode. They will be distinct from the existing Sainik Schools.

The objective behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools is to provide quality education to the students in tune with the National Education Policy and give them better career opportunities, including joining the armed forces, an official release today said.

It also gives an opportunity to the private sector to work hand-in-hand with the government towards nation-building by refining today’s youth to become responsible citizens of tomorrow.

These new Sainik Schools, besides their affiliation to respective education boards, will function under the aegis of the Sainik Schools Society and will follow the rules and regulations for new Sainik schools in partnership mode prescribed by the society.