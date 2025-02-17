Govt approves Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) Scheme till 2025-26

The government approved the continuation of the integrated Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) Scheme during the 15th Finance Commission Cycle up to 2025-26.

The integrated PM-AASHA Scheme is administered to bring in more effectiveness in the implementation of procurement operations that would not only help in providing remunerative prices to the farmers for their produce but also control the price volatility of essential commodities by ensuring their availability at affordable prices to consumers.

Under the Price Support Scheme of the integrated PM-AASHA Scheme, the procurement of the notified Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra conforming to the prescribed Fair Average Quality (FAQ) is undertaken by the Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) at the MSP directly from the pre-registered farmers through the State level agencies.

In order to incentivise the farmers contributing to enhancement of domestic production of pulses and to reduce the dependence on imports, the Government has allowed the procurement of Tur, Urad and Masur under PSS equivalent to 100 per cent of the production of the State for the procurement year 2024-25.

The government has also made an announcement in Budget 2025 that procurement of Tur (Arhar), Urad and Masur up to 100 per cent of the production of the State will be continued for another four years through Central Nodal Agencies to achieve self-sufficiency in pulses in the country.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the procurement of Tur (Arhar) in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh under Price Support Scheme for the Kharif 2024-25 Season for a total quantity consolidating to 13.22 LMT.

The procurement has already started in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana and a total quantity of 0.15 LMT of Tur (Arhar) has been procured in these States till 15 February 2025 benefitting 12,006 farmers of these States. The procurement of Tur (Arhar) in other States also will commence very soon.