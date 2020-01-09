The Congress accused the government of adopting double standards by resorting to ‘guided tours’ to Jammu and Kashmir for foreign envoys, but not allowing Indian politicians to go there.

Congress’ remarks came hours after a delegation of US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster and envoys from other 15 countries arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

It is the first official visit of diplomats in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, which provided special status to the state turned Union Territories.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir was downsized into two Union Territory namely Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Government adopting double standards by allowing foreign envoys to visit J&K, but not Indian politicians, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference.

“We demand that the government allows unfettered access to J&K to all politicians and not resort to guided tours for envoys,” he added.

Ramesh also said that the Congress wants a meaningful political activities in J-K.