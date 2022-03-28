Govt. accords ‘In-Principle’ approval for setting up 21 greenfield airports

The government has accorded ‘In-Principle’ approval for setting up 21 greenfield airports across the country.

The places where the airports have been operationalised are: Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Sindhudurg and Shirdi in Maharashtra, Bijapur, Hassan, Kalaburagi and Shimoga in Karnataka, Dabra (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh, Kushinagar and Jewar (Noida) in Uttar Pradesh, Dholera and Hirasar in Gujarat, Karaikal in Puducherry, Dagadarthi, Bhogapuram and Orvakal (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala and Hollongi (Itanagar) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Out of these, 8 Greenfield airports viz. Durgapur Airport in West Bengal, Shirdi Airport in Maharashtra, Kannur Airport in Kerala, Pakyong Airport in Sikkim, Kalaburagi Airport in Karnataka, Orvakal (Kurnool) Airport in Andhra Pradesh, Sindhudurg Airport in Maharashtra and Kushinagar Airport in Uttar Pradesh.

The timeline for the construction of airports depends upon various factors such as land acquisition, mandatory clearances, removal of obstacles and financial closure by the respective airport developers.

The responsibility of implementation of airport projects including funding of the projects rests with the concerned airport developer, including the respective state government, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply today.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also launched Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) – UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) in October 2016 to stimulate regional air connectivity and make air travel affordable to the masses.

The expansion/development of airports under the scheme is ‘demand driven’, depending upon firm commitment from airline operators as well as from the State Government for providing various concessions.