Governor of Goa Satya Pal Malik has been moved to Meghalaya from Goa on Tuesday and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been given additional charge of Goa.

This is the third transfer of Malik in two years time.

In October last year, Satya Pal Malik was appointed as the Governor of Goa. He was moved from Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370.

Malik had shared a bitter relation with Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and both clashed on many issues in the state.

Before moving to Jammu and Kashmir, Malik was the Governor of Bihar.

Satya Pal Malik was seen engaged in strife with the Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant over the coronavirus crisis.

Malik refuted a statement by the Chief Minister, who had quoted him as saying the media was giving “wrong information” on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Earlier in the month, he had also shot down the Goa government’s plan for a new Raj Bhavan. He called it as irrational and imprudent when the state was suffering from the impact of the pandemic.

Satya Pal Malik had sparked controversy by giving his remarks over the governors of Jammu and Kashmir. While speaking at an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat in March, Malik had reportedly said that governors in the country do not have much work to do and that of Jammu and Kashmir “drinks wine and plays golf”.