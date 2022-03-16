Government “weaponising” pain of Kashmiri Pandits by aggressively promoting Kashmir Files movie: Mehbooba

A day after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed the ‘Kashmir Files’ movie based on exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley due to terror attacks in 1990, PDP leader and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday hit back saying that “the manner in which government is aggressively promoting Kashmir Files and is weaponising pain of Kashmiri Pandits makes their ill intention obvious”.

Hitting back at the PM, ministers and BJP leaders who were all praise for the movie’s director Vivek Agnihotri, Mehbooba tweeted; “The manner in which GOI is aggressively promoting Kashmir Files & is weaponising pain of Kashmiri Pandits makes their ill intention obvious. Instead of healing old wounds & creating a conducive atmosphere between the two communities, they are deliberately tearing them apart”.

Speaking on the controversy triggered on the movie, MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah, who was Chief Minister when terrorism broke out in J&K, said that an honest investigation should be held to find out the culprits and why the exodus took place.

“Jagmohan was the governor at that time. He is no more, otherwise he would have been in a position to tell the reality. This is the reason I want the case to be investigated. Every film portrays the story in a unique way. It is important that the film portrays exact truth,” the National Conference chief said.

Addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi, Modi had on Tuesday slammed the “conspiracy” to discredit the movie by those who claim to be the flagbearers of freedom of expression.

In an obvious reference to the Congress and other opposition parties, Modi said that the entire gang that raised the flag of freedom of expression has been furious for 5 to 6 days. Instead of reviewing the film on the basis of facts and art, there’s a conspiracy to discredit it, he said.

Meanwhile, many BJP ruled states, including UP, have waived tax on the movie.