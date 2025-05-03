Government terminates Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian’s tenure as ED at IMF

The Central government on Saturday terminated the services of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with immediate effect, according to an official release.

While the exact reason for his removal has not been disclosed, it is learnt that Dr Subramanian had ongoing differences of opinion with the IMF.

Dr Subramanian had succeeded Dr Surjit S Bhalla, who previously held the position of Executive Director at the IMF representing India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka.

A Ph D from the University of Chicago, Dr Subramanian served as the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India from 2018 to 2021.

He is credited with authoring key Economic Surveys, including Ethical Wealth Creation for a Prosperous India (2019–20), a strategic blueprint for India to become a $5 trillion economy (2018–19), and the post-COVID economic strategy focusing on public capital expenditure in infrastructure and healthcare (2020–21).