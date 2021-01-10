After confirmation of Avian Influenza positive samples in poultry (two poultry farms) of Panchkula district, Haryana, State has deployed 9 Rapid Response team and control and containment operation is underway in both the epicentres.

Samples of crow/wild birds have been confirmed for Avian Influenza (H5) from Surat district of Gujarat and Sirohi district of Rajasthan. Further, reports of unusual deaths of 86 crows and 2 egrets were received from Kangra district (Himachal Pradesh).

Reports of unusual mortality of wild birds have also been received from Nahan, Bilaspur and Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) and samples have been sent to the designated laboratory for testing.

The Department has issued advisories to the affected States so as to avoid further spread of disease. So far, the disease has been confirmed from seven states (Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh).

Test reports of the samples sent to the designated laboratory from Delhi, Maharashtra are still awaited. Further, no samples have been confirmed positive in wild birds from Balod district, Chhattisgarh which were tested earlier.

Control and containment have been completed in both the affected districts of Kerala and Post Operational Surveillance Programme guidelines have been issued to the State of Kerala.

The central teams formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country are visiting the affected sites. One of the central teams reached Kerala on January 9, 2021, and is presently monitoring the epicentre sites and conducting an epidemiological investigation. Another central team reached Himachal Pradesh on January 10, 2021, and undertaking survey in the affected areas.

States have been requested to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation regarding AI. States/ UTs have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, etc. proper disposal of the carcass, and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms.