The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an allocation of additional foodgrain under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (Phase IV) – for another period of 5 months, i.e. July to November 2021 @ 5 kg per person per month free of cost for maximum 81.35 crore beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) (Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Households) including those covered under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

In 2020, the Government of India had announced the “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana” (PM-GKAY) for all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA) as part of the pro-poor PM Garib Kalyan Package for the period April-November, 2020.

Around 80 crore NFSA beneficiaries were allocated an additional 5 kg of foodgrains (Wheat or Rice), free of cost for a period of 8 months (April-November 2020), thereby ensuring food security of poor/vulnerable beneficiaries/households in the wake of economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Under PM-GKAY2020, (April – November 2020), a total of about 321 Lakh MT foodgrains was allocated by the Department to all States/UTs, about 305 Lakh MT food grains lifted by States/UTs and a total of about 298 LMT of foodgrains (i.e. around 93% of allocated quantity) was distributed all over the country.

In 2021, owing to the ongoing severe COVID-19 pandemic across the country and the economic disruptions in its wake, the Government of India had announced to implement the “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana” (PM-GKAY) for a period of two months, i.e., May 2021 and June 2021 at an estimated expenditure of about Rs 26,602 crore, on the same lines as PMGKAY 2020.

On a review of the continuing COVID 19 situation in the country and to help the poor and the needy during the crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on 7th June 2021, announced the extension of the PMGKAY (2021) Scheme for a further period of five-month still Diwali in November 2021.