Government approves continuation of Swatantrata Sainik Samman Yojana for Financial Years 2021-22 to 2025-26

The Government has approved the continuation of the Swatantrata Sainik Samman Yojana (SSSY) and its components beyond 31st March 2021 for Financial Years 2021-22 to 2025-26, with a total financial outlay of Rs 3,274.87 crore.

The proposal for the continuation of the SSSY was received from the Ministry of Home Affairs under Home Minister Amit Shah. The decision shows the Government’s commitment to recognise the sacrifices of freedom fighters and to derive inspiration from them during the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Freedom Fighters and their eligible dependents are receiving pensions under the Swatantrata Sainik Samman Pension scheme. At present, there are 23,566 beneficiaries across the country covered under this scheme.

The amount of pension has been revised from time to time and Dearness Relief is also given from 15 August 2016.