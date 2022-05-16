Follow Us:
Government is aiming to build 18,000 km of highways in FY23 said Gadkari

The projects were expected to boost inter-state connectivity by enabling seamless travel from Telangana to Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

SNS | New Delhi | May 16, 2022 10:11 am

Nitin Gadkari

Photo: IANS

To boost trade and commerce and create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth of the country the government is committed to expanding the national highway network across the country with the aim of constructing 18,000 km of highways in 2022-23 at a record speed of 50 km per day, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.
Gadkari further said the government’s overall target is to develop 2 lakh km of National Highway Network by 2025.

“Ambitious targets to fulfil the ambitions of New India! Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodiji, we are committed to expanding the NH network across the country with the aim of constructing 18,000 km of NHs in 2022-23 at a record speed of 50km per day,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier on April 29, Gadkari had inaugurated 12 national highway projects worth ₹8,000 crores. The 12 national highways were of a total length of 460 Km. The projects were expected to boost inter-state connectivity by enabling seamless travel from Telangana to Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

