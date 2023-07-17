Gopalpur Port logs record cargo loading

The Gopalpur Port, deepest all-weather port in the State of Odisha with round-the-clock operations, has achieved the fastest-ever loading of iron ore lumps manually since its inception.

The port has created history by achieving the highest ever Iron ore lumps cargo loading of 59,150 metric tonne in 24 hours on the vessel MV Reachy Spring nominated by M/s JSW Steel. It also set a record by loading 86,700 MT of iron ore lumps in 40 hours on the vessel on 15th July 2023 with an average loading of 2,167 mt per hour. The master of the vessel awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to Gopalpur Port for this record.

“We are extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments. The record-breaking achievement at Gopalpur Port demonstrates the Port’s cargo management efficiency and capacity to handle large volumes of cargo,” Amit Saboo, Managing Director, SP Port Maintenance said.

Advertisement

“Gopalpur Port prioritizes its customers and undertakes significant planning before vessel berthing to ensure proper feeding and loading on the vessel with the utmost safety. The best Rail & Road connected port in the state is consistently setting newer records for cargo handling. In the recent past Port discharged more than 32,000 MT coal cargo in 24 hours from vessel MV New Prestige”, V Janardhana Rao, Chief Executive Officer CEO, Gopalpur Ports Limited said.

The port has the ability to handle more than 20 rakes a day and this record-breaking performance on marine operations reinforces its position as a reliable and competitive maritime gateway. Gopalpur is poised to be the next Super Port in East India, added Shri Rao.