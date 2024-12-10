Google to collaborate with Himachal govt to develop people empowerment platform: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder SinhSukhu said that the state government plans to develop a ‘People Empowerment Platform’ in collaboration with Google through the Labour and Employment Department.

This platform would connect citizens with skilled service providers such as plumbers, electricians and carpenters that would ensure convenience while generating employment opportunities for the youth of the state in the unorganized sector, he added.

Google India Head Ashish Wattal called on Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his official residence, Oak Over here on Tuesday, to explore collaborations on AI-driven initiatives aimed at transforming public services in Himachal Pradesh.

He also discussed integrating advanced technology in digital agriculture, health, education and public grievance redressal to ensure prompt service delivery and improve the lives of the citizens in the state.

Sukhu said that the state government was committed to leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and modern technology for public benefit.

He acknowledged Google’s expertise in these areas and asked the company to consider investing in the Information Technology (IT) sector in the state and highlighted the investor’s friendly environment in the state.

The Chief Minister said that to enhance grievance redressal the government intends to upgrade the Mukhyamantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100 with generative AI.

He said that the aim of this initiative was to provide faster and more effective solutions while ensuring consumer satisfaction.

“In the education sector, AI-based teaching modules would be piloted in two Government Senior Secondary Schools in the state to improve learning outcomes and modernize teaching methods,” said the Chief Minister.

Advanced technology has the potential to revolutionize agriculture and disaster preparedness, he said, adding that the accurate weather forecasting could minimize loss of life and property by enabling better planning and response from local administrations in time.