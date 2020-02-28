Google on Friday dedicated its doodle to the British illustrator and artist, Sir John Tenniel on his 200th birthday.

Tenniel is one of the most highly-regarded Victorian illustrators and painters, and best remembered for bringing to life the characters of Lewis Carroll’s timeless “Alice in Wonderland” series.

Born in London on February 28, 1820, he was knighted for his artistic achievements in 1893. At the age of 20, Tenniel lost the sight in his right eye due to an accident.

In 1850, Tenniel found his calling as an illustrator when he became a political cartoonist with the historic weekly magazine Punch. He developed a distinctive style, due in part to his near-photographic memory.

Tenniel’s cartoons secured his fame, but it was his illustrations for “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” made him a household name.

Tenniel was introduced to Carroll in 1864 when he agreed to create 42 illustrations. Despite working with each other on minute details, Carroll had Tenniel alter his illustrations several times. The creative partnership continued with “Through the Looking Glass”.

After his work with Caroll, Tenniel never accepted another illustration job again; instead, he returned to his political cartoon work at Punch. For his considerable contributions to both the magazine and “Alice in Wonderland,” Tenniel received a knighthood in 1893.