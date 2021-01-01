A goldsmith was shot dead by terrorists in the Saraibala area of Srinagar on Thursday evening.

A CRPF officer was injured in another terror incident in the Sangam area of south Kashmir.

Reports said that terrorists fired upon the 62 years old goldsmith Satpal Singh Nischal in Saraibala near the Hari Singh High Street in the heart of the town leaving him critically injured.

He was shifted to the SMHS hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off by security forces to nab the terrorists.

CRPF confirmed that an assistant sub-inspector was injured when terrorists attacked a patrolling party in the Sangam area of Anantnag district.

Condition of the ASI belonging to the 90th battalion of CRPF was stated as stable.