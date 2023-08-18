Golden era of film shooting returning to Kashmir: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday that Kashmir has emerged a favourite shooting destination for filmmakers and that the golden era of film shooting was returning to the Valley.

Sinha inaugurated the shoot of an upcoming TV show, ‘Pashmina’ in Srinagar.

The Lt governor extended his best wishes to Alchemy Films, Sony SAB TV, cast and the entire team for the new show.

He said, “Film tourism will be a major driver of growth and job creation for Jammu and Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said. Adding, the UT administration had launched the new film policy in consultation with all stakeholders, and now J&K has emerged as a favorite shooting destination for film-makers.

Local talent from the UT is also part of ‘Pashmina’ which will be filmed extensively in different locations of Jammu and Kashmir over next five months.

Siddharth Malhotra and Ms Sapna Malhotra, creators and producers of Alchemy Films Private Limited, cast and crew members of the show were present on the occasion.