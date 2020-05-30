As his government completes one year of its second term today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter, told the citizens of the country that their affection, goodwill and active cooperation have given new energy, and inspiration, and added that India’s collective strength of democracy is a “guiding light” for the whole world.

Terming the day as a “golden chapter” in the history of Indian democracy, PM Modi pointed out that it was after several decades that the people of the country voted back a full term government with a full majority.

Describing how the nation had grown under his governance, PM Modi said, “Back in 2014, the people of the country voted for a substantive transformation. In the last five years, the nation saw how the administrative apparatus broke itself free of status quo and from the swamp of corruption as well as misgovernance. True to the spirit of ‘Antyodaya’ the lives of millions have been transformed.”

He added that from 2014 to 2019, India’s stature had risen significantly.

Listing out several flagship schemes of his government, PM Modi said, “The dignity of the poor was enhanced. The nation achieved financial inclusion, free gas and electricity connections, total sanitation cover-age, and made progress towards ensuring ‘Housing for All’.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said further India demonstrated its mettle through the 2016 surgical strike and the February 26 Balakot air strike.

He added that decades-old demands such OROP, One Nation One Tax – GST, better MSP for farmers were also fulfilled by his government during the period.

“In 2019, the people of India voted not merely for continuity but also with a dream – of taking India to new heights. A dream of making India a global leader,” he said.

Saying that 130 crore people today feel involved and integrated in the development trajectory of the nation, PM Modi asserted that the “light of ‘Jan Shakti’ and ‘Rashtra Shakti’ has ignited the entire nation” and “powered by the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ India is marching forward in all spheres.”

Prime Minister Modi said that in the last one year, some of the decisions were widely discussed and “remain etched in public discourse” while referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ayodhya verdict, doing away with Triple Talaq and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He further said that apart from these, there have been many other decisions that have added momentum to the nation’s development trajectory, such as the creation of the post of the Chief of Defence Staff and the Gaganyaan Mission.

The Prime Minister in his letter to the citizens stressed that empowering the poor, farmers, women and youth has remained the priority of his government.

“PM Kisan Samman Nidhi now includes all farmers. In just one year, more than Rupees 72,000 crore has been deposited in the accounts of over 9 crore 50 lakh farmers,” PM Modi wrote.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, he said, will ensure supply of potable drinking water through piped connections to over 15 crore rural households and added that a huge campaign of free vaccination is being conducted for better health of our 50 crore livestock.

The PM said that for the first time in the country’s history, farmers, farm labourers, small shopkeepers and workers in unorganised sector are assured the provision of regular monthly pension of Rs. 3000 after the age of 60 years. He also noted that besides the facility of availing bank loans, a separate department has also been created for fishermen.

He also referred to the decision to constitute a Vyapari Kalyan Board for timely resolution of the problems of the traders.

“Higher quantum of financial assistance is being provided to more than 7 crore women attached to self help groups. Recently the loans without guarantee for self help groups has been doubled to 20 lakh from the earlier 10 lakh.

“Keeping in mind the education of tribal children, we have begun the construction of more than 400 new Ekalavya Model Residential Schools,” PM Modi said in his letter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further asserted that several “people-friendly laws” have been ushered during in the last year. “Our Parliament has broken the decades-old record in terms of productivity. As a result, whether it be the Consumer Protection Act, the amendment to Chit Fund Law or laws to provide more protection to women, children and Divyang, their passage in the Parliament was expedited,” he said.

“As a result of the policies and decisions of the government, the rural-urban gap is shrinking. For the first time, the number of rural Indian using internet is 10 per cent more than the number of urban Indians,” he added.

PM Modi asserted that his government has “worked round the clock with full vigour, taking and implementing these decisions in national interest”.

Despite the Coronavirus pandemic hitting hard, PM Modi at the conclusion of his letter said that India has surprised the world with its unity and resolve in the fight against the deadly virus.

“In the economic domain, through their strength, 130 crore Indians can not only surprise the world but also inspire it,” he said and added that it is the need of the hour to be self- reliant.

“We have to move forward based on our own abilities, in our own way, and there is only one way to do it – Aatmanirbhar Bharat or Self-reliant India,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his letter, also referred to the “tremendous suffering” faced by the migrant workers who have been left with no means of livelihood due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown.