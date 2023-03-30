Godse’s photograph emerges during Ram Navami procession led by Raja Singh

Photograph of Nathuram Godse emerged during a procession taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami in Hyderabad as suspended BJP’s MLA T Raja Singh joined it with his followers while passing through Mangalhat.

Godse, the assassin of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, is considered by some rightwing outfits an icon.

A procession was organised by Bhagyanagar Sri RamaNavami Utsav Samithi set off from Sitarambagh temple in Asifnagar to commemorate Ram Navami. Raja Singh, wearing a saffron turban, joined the procession along with his followers from Shri Ram Yuva Sena while the procession was on its way to Hanuman Vyayamshala in Ramkoti. At that juncture a portrait of Nathuram Godse emerged in the rally.

Singh has already announced that they will take a pledge to establish Hindu Rashtra at Begum Bazar on the occasion of Ram Navami. Apart from waving saffron flags, songs were played on DJs with arrangements for special lights as a huge statue of Lord Rama was kept on the platform. At one point Singh was even seen belting out foot tapping songs. Thousands of people joined the Ram Navami procession today.

The suspended BJP MLA has almost 100 cases against him including those related to making hate speech. Singh who was imprisoned last year under Preventive Detention Act after uploading a video containing derogatory comments against the Prophet and later released under bail by Telangana High Court has so far refrained from making any hate speech though he has been attending numerous rallies in neighbouring Maharashtra and making hate speeches.

He has been booked by Shrirampur city police in Ahmednagar and also in Mumbai for making hate speech against Muslims recently. While granting bail to Singh the court had imposed certain conditions against him including ban on making speeches and posting any hateful content on social media platforms. He has already received notice from the local police station twice for violating the bail conditions. Singh has approached the police claiming there are terror threats against him.