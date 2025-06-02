Godrej Properties to develop premium housing project in Pune’s Kharadi-Wagholi

Godrej Properties Ltd announced in a regulatory filing to the stock exchange on Monday that it plans to develop a 14-acre land parcel in Pune’s Kharadi-Wagholi area for premium housing.

According to the company statement, the project will have a developable potential of 3.7 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 4,200 crore, and it is strategically located near major commercial hubs in Kharadi. It provides access to schools, hospitals, malls, restaurants and premium hotels, besides also near to the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj International Airport.

The Kharadi–Wagholi micro-market has emerged as one of Pune’s high-demand residential corridors, driven by its proximity to major IT and business hubs, improving infrastructure, and growing social amenities. Backed by sustained demand from a rising professional workforce, the region has rapidly evolved into a high-growth residential market and a key driver of Pune’s real estate expansion.

“Kharadi–Wagholi is one of the most sought-after destinations in Pune, and we are happy to mark our entry into this micro market. This further enhances our presence in Pune and fits within our strategy of strengthening our presence across key micro-markets in India. We will aim to build a high-quality development which creates long-term value for its residents,” Godrej Properties MD & CEO Gaurav Pandey said.