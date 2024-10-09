Godown of MD drug material impounded near Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh police impounded a godown located just two kilometers away from the factory in the state capital where the mephedrone (MD) drug was stored.

The police confiscated the 907 kg MD drug worth Rs 1814 crore two days ago along with 3,500 litres of raw material worth Rs 350 crore in the international market used for manufacturing MD.

According to the police, the godown is located in village Rapadiya near the Bagroda industrial estate where the drug factory was busted on Sunday by teams of the Gujarat ATS and NCB New Delhi.

The godown belongs to one Vishnu Patidar and the drug factory accused Amit Chaturvedi (57) had taken it on rent from him.

According to Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinaryan Chari Mishra, the police were tracing links in the whereabouts and movements of the three accused arrested in the drug factory bust. During investigations, the police found out that the accused used to come to the village Rapadiya very frequently.

On that lead, police teams reached the village and upon searching, they located the godown.

Sources said that the godown owner, Vishnu Patidar, is connected to Premsukh Patidar of Mandsaur who is the partner of one of the main arrested accused, Harish Aanjana.