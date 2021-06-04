The Goa government is likely to take a decision on the extension of the ongoing curfew in the state after reviewing the COVID-19 scenario. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday that a review meeting will be held regarding the matter.

The meeting would be held on June 6, a day before the curfew period is set to expire.

“We will conduct a review on June six on how to go ahead or revise it (curfew),” Sawant said to reporters.

However, he asked the public to be cautious even if the curfew period ends on June 6. He said that people should maintain social distancing norms and avoid crowding.

The count of Covid cases were peaking, with the state recording an excess of 3,000 new infections per day, while the death count had crept close to 100 per day, at the time the curfew measures were first announced by the state administration on May 9.

Sawant had announced a state level curfew in Goa from May 9 to May 23, amid a steep surge in Covid cases in the state. The curfew was later extended to May 31.

Stores selling essential items, grocery shops, liquor stores are allowed to stay open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the period of the curfew, while medical stores and restaurant kitchens are allowed to function from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the curfew period.