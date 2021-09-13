Goa imposes fresh restrictions on arrivals from Kerala

Amid a spike in Covid cases in Kerala, the Goa government late on Sunday night imposed fresh restrictions on students and workforce from the Southern state who are visiting Goa. According to the new list of restrictions, students and workers coming into Goa from Kerala will be subject to institutional quarantine, which will be facilitated by management of the educational institutions and offices or factories respectively.

Kerala on Sunday reported 20,240 fresh coronavirus cases and 67 deaths which pushed the total infections in the state to 43,75,431 while Goa’s Covid tally on Sunday increased by 38 too reach 1,74,837.

“Further, in case of a person coming from Kerala, entry will be allowed with a negative RT-PCR report with the following additional conditions.

“The students/employees coming from Kerala shall be subject to an institutional quarantine of five days. The arrangements for the quarantine for students will be done by the administrators/principals of educational institutions,” an order issued by the state administration late on Sunday said.

“For employees, it shall be done by respective offices/companies/firms. At the end of five days, they shall be tested by RT-PCR. Arrivals from Kerala other than students and employees should produce RT-PCR negative test reports and should be in-home quarantine for five days,” the order further said.

Travelers from Kerala, who have been exempted from the restrictions are those who arrive in the state as constitutional functionaries (Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai hails from Kerala), health care professionals and their spouses, children below the age of two, patients facing medical emergencies or those who are traveling to Goa in view of death in the family.

In a notification issued on Sunday, the Goa administration has also extended the ongoing statewide curfew till September 20, continuing the ban on several activities including casinos in the coastal state.

The 24-hour curfew was first imposed on 9 May this year. Since then it has been extended regularly. The Goa administration has opened the majority of activities in the tourist state but activities like casinos are yet to be reopened.

(With inputs from agencies)