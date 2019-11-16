The Goa Director General of Police (DGP) Pranab Nanda, passed away in early hours of Saturday, Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh said. The reason for his death is cardiac arrest, according to police.

Pranab Nanda, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service officer belonged to the Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and other Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, had taken charge as Goa Director General of Police in March this year.

“It is too shocking,” IG Singh said, commenting on the DGP’s sudden demise.

Pranab Nanda was on an official visit to the national capital when he suffered from cardiac arrest and died.

Saddened by the news of demise of Director General of Goa Police Shri. Pranab Nanda (IPS). My prayers are with his family. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/u3Qlcq0ZwS — Narendra Sawaikar नरेंद्र सावईकर (@NSawaikar) 16 November 2019

Pranab Nanda, whose wife Sundari, has also served as Director-General of Police of Puducherry, was attached to the Intelligence Bureau for nearly two decades before he was posted as DGP of the coastal state earlier this year.

(With inputs from IANS)