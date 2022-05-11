Goa cops raid pharmacy, seize cannabis-based products

The North Goa district police in Goa on Wednesday seized cannabis-based gummies, digestive power, and ‘churan’ worth Rs 2.23 lakh from an allegedly illegal pharmacy.

Arjun Khanna, the owner of the pharmacy ‘Cannadoc clinic,’ has been arrested under the relevant provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, according to North Goa Superintendent of Police Shobhit Saxena.

“When police went to the store, they discovered a variety of cannabis-infused goods for sale. The employee at a store in Goa was unable to present any paperwork when asked about the authorization or licences required for selling cannabis-based items” Saxena explained.

“As a result, the police seized all of the cannabis-based treatments and items weighing around 7 kgs after finding no authorisation from any authority to sell them in Goa. The whole cost is Rs 2.23 lakh “Saxena added to this.

This is the first police raid in the state on a pharmacy selling cannabis-based items, which is also known as a narco-tourism hotspot.

(with inputs from IANS)