Goa CM visits Fatorda Stadium to review preparations for 37th National Games

Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Wednesday visited Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium) in Margao to review the final preparations ahead of the 37th National Games of India 2023 on Wednesday.

He inspected the security arrangements inside the stadium and had an interaction with the organising committee officials.

A rehearsal was conducted by the artistes who are set to perform during the opening ceremony for the event.

CM Sawant took a tour of the entire stadium and also posed for a picture with the artistes.

Preparations are in full swing for the 37th National Games in Goa as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the event here in Panaji on Thursday, CM Sawant said earlier on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the National Games for the first time.

CM Sawant informed further that PM Modi will arrive in Goa on October 26 evening, adding that he was personally taking stock of preoarations for the opening ceremony and the main event.

“The final opening is going to be held on October 26. Tomorrow, PM Modi will arrive in Goa by the evening. Today, I visited the sports village. I am monitoring everything. At 10 places, we are going to livestream the event. More than 2.5 lakh people will watch it,” CM Sawant told ANI.

For the first time in its history, Goa is set to play host to the largest-ever National Games.