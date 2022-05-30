GM reviews performance of Northern Railway; focusses on digitalization of Railway Land Records

Regarding safety of Railway, Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager Northern Railway held a performance review meeting with the departmental heads of Northern Railway and DRMs through video conferencing.

As per Northern Railway, detailed discussions were held on issues and cases relating to safety, rail fractures and rail joint issues, Signal cable cutting cases mainly by outsiders, efforts being put in to increase train speed, digitization of Railway land records, material management and scrap disposal.

The GM advised on focusing efforts on the maintenance of track, welds of joints, signaling systems and rolling stock assets for unhindered running of trains.

He added that the frontline staffs are the eyes and ears of railways, attention should be given to their periodic training and sensitization to use of gadgets.

Besides, Gangal took a stock of the works being undertaken to remove bottle necks to enhance speed of trains.

“Improvement of level crossings, turnouts, doubling, electrification, replacement of rails construction of ROBs and RUBs were some of the points touched upon,” stated Northern railway in a press statement.

He called upon the concerned departments to expedite the processes. He also advised to maintain adequate stock pile of materials needed for repair and maintenance of assets along with timely disposal of scrap. He insisted on completion of digitalization of all railway records to bring in more transparency and clarity on land ownership issues.