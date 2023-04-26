Girl shot dead by unidentified assailants in MP district

A 22-year-old girl was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified assailants in the Dhar town of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Pooja Chauhan, a resident of Brahamakundi locality in Dhar town. She was killed in the Basant Vihar colony of the city at around 11 AM.

Sources said the girl was on her way to the court to appear for a hearing of a case when she was shot dead. It was also reported that the girl was murdered while she was walking towards a shop where she used to work.

The police said multiple shots were fired and bullet casings and a live pistol cartridge were also recovered from the spot. The body of the deceased was sent for postmortem.

Some relatives of the girl told police that they suspected the role of a boy who was allegedly harassing the girl for the past two years. The relatives also claimed that the girl had lodged a police complaint against the man saying that he could kill her.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Devendra Singh Dhurve said a case has been registered and police are investigating the matter to ascertain if a single person or more committed the crime. The officer said the assailant(s) would be nabbed soon.